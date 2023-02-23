Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 657.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 226,858 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Nordstrom worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 328.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.24.

Nordstrom Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.