Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $3.93 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 400,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 382.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.8% during the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Cowen reduced their target price on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

In other Snap news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at $55,566,778.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $695,817.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,024,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,566,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,203,593 shares of company stock worth $12,918,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.32.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

