Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,226 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $421.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.

Insider Activity

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Featured Stories

