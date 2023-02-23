Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 11,226 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roper Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $421.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.21 and a 52 week high of $488.23.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roper Technologies (ROP)
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
- Intel Management Testing Investors Long-term Commitments
- Apple Takes A Breather, But The Signals Are Clear
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.