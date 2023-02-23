Pollen Street PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 16 (LON:POLN)

Pollen Street PLC (LON:POLN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pollen Street Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LON POLN opened at GBX 560 ($6.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 555.09. The company has a market capitalization of £359.58 million and a P/E ratio of 686.42. Pollen Street has a 52-week low of GBX 510 ($6.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 800 ($9.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on shares of Pollen Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Pollen Street Company Profile

Pollen Street PLC engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

