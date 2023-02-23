Poollotto.finance (PLT) Reaches One Day Volume of $69,171.87

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Poollotto.finance has a market cap of $40.39 million and approximately $69,171.87 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for about $3.47 or 0.00014527 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poollotto.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00425578 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.76 or 0.28191071 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,272,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,630,165 tokens. The official website for Poollotto.finance is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. The official message board for Poollotto.finance is medium.com/@poollotto.

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments. The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe. At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poollotto.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poollotto.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poollotto.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poollotto.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.