Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.64% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Poseida Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of $551.80 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.31.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
