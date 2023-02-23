PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167.05

PotCoin (POT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $917,658.90 and $167.05 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00395979 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00029000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013828 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00017137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,102,481 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.