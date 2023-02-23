PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PWSC. Bank of America raised PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of PWSC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 227,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,987. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

