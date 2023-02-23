Premia (PREMIA) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Premia has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $320,032.63 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One Premia token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00003642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Premia is premia.finance.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Premia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

