Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $107.49

Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.49 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 112 ($1.35). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.35), with a volume of 473,928 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Premier Foods Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 107.52. The company has a market cap of £963.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.06, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

