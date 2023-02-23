Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.30 and last traded at $32.98. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.34. The firm has a market cap of $185.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $27.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Private Bancorp of America, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

