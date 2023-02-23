PROG (NYSE:PRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 3.82%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

PROG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Institutional Trading of PROG

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROG by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROG by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in PROG by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 232,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About PROG

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

