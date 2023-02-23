PROG (NYSE:PRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. PROG had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 3.82%. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.
PROG Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 112,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.77.
Institutional Trading of PROG
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,483,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in PROG by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after acquiring an additional 659,312 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PROG by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 576,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROG by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 444,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in PROG by 759.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 263,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 232,869 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
