Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Increases Dividend to $0.87 Per Share

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Prologis has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Prologis has a payout ratio of 101.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Prologis to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.3%.

PLD traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.01. 1,844,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,557. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.90. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $96,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

