ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

PRPH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,451. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.35. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 126,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

