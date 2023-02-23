ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 4.5 %
PRPH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,451. The company has a market cap of $121.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.35. ProPhase Labs has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
