Proton Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and $1.47 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,040,549,881 coins and its circulating supply is 14,027,686,259 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

