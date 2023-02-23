Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.
Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.6 %
PEG stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 104.85%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
