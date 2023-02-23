Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases Earnings Results

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 10.52%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.6 %

PEG stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average is $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,711,000 after buying an additional 264,471 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,245,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,180,000 after purchasing an additional 432,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.