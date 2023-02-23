Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.83 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.47 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $292.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.61 and its 200 day moving average is $302.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Further Reading

