Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 991,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,211. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pulmonx Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.