Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Pulmonx Trading Up 18.4 %
Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 991,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,211. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pulmonx Company Profile
Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pulmonx (LUNG)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.