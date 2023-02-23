Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNGGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 110.97% and a negative return on equity of 32.43%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Pulmonx updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pulmonx Trading Up 18.4 %

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.37. 991,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,211. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $13.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 64,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $599,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.