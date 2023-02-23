PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 1,252,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,285,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

