Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issued By Oppenheimer

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.