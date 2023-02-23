Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issued By Oppenheimer

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $103.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.52 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after acquiring an additional 263,453 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $285,013,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,112,000 after purchasing an additional 69,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,562,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,473,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total value of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,421,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total transaction of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,763,315. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

