Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reduced by Analyst

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

CHRW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $99.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

