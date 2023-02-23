Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Reduced by National Bank Financial

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.16. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.57 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 32.56%.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.2 %

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$138.40 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.61.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$136.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$129.39. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$144.15. The company has a market cap of C$188.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total value of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.74%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

