Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Dillard’s, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.54. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $25.89 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of DDS opened at $345.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.86. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

