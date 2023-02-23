Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for 98532 (KMP.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:KMP)

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

98532 has a 12 month low of C$12.04 and a 12 month high of C$14.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

