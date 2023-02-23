Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cardinal Health, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardinal Health in a report released on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $81.57. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.