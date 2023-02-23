Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $166.68

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.68 and last traded at $166.28, with a volume of 641388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.40.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,884,000 after acquiring an additional 311,496 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,766,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

