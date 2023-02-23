QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.00

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 2714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.
QuantaSing Group Stock Up 1.4 %
QuantaSing Group Company Profile
QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuantaSing Group (QSG)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.