Quantum (QUA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $181,026.65

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5,602.65 and approximately $181,026.65 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00020942 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00213526 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,159.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,001.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

