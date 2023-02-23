QuarkChain Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.72 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, QuarkChain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $63.72 million and $7.34 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.87 or 0.00424417 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.30 or 0.28114167 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.