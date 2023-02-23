Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $276.12

Quartix Technologies Plc (LON:QTX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 276.12 ($3.33) and traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.60). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 290 ($3.49), with a volume of 6,333 shares changing hands.

Quartix Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 275.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 304.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £137.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,590.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

Quartix Technologies Plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses, such as real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheet report; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; and fleet management solutions and services.

