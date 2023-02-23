QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuickLogic

In other QuickLogic news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $34,614.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $34,614.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,584.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elias Nader sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total value of $28,820.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,322.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuickLogic Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 16.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 697,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

