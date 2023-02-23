Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Rackspace Technology updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.01 EPS.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of $565.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.37. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $8.00 to $6.10 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

In other news, Director Shashank Samant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 138,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,511.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

