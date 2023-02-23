Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Receives $23.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

RDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Radian Group Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.41.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $314.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.63 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 62.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

