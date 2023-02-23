Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $79.80 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

