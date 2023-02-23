Rahul D. Ballal Sells 32,861 Shares of IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Stock

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) CEO Rahul D. Ballal sold 32,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $153,132.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,311.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

IMARA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMRA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.45. The stock had a trading volume of 228,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,554. The company has a market capitalization of $142.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02 and a beta of 1.09. IMARA Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

Get IMARA alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMARA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMRA. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IMARA in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IMARA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,343,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in IMARA by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,025,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 734,581 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMARA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,582,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Read More

