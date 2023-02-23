Rakon Reaches Market Capitalization of $60.68 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $60.68 million and $15,177.48 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

