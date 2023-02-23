RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €610.00 ($648.94) and last traded at €613.50 ($652.66). Approximately 3,715 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €618.00 ($657.45).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €601.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of €566.67.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.