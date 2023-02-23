Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $50.96 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $425.23 million and $50.96 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,243,897,438 coins and its circulating supply is 12,156,804,605 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community.Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another.A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes:The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

