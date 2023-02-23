Raymond James Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $29.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Bumble Price Performance

Bumble stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

About Bumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

