Raymond James Increases Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $29.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $24.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMBL. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
Bumble stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Bumble has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88 and a beta of 1.93.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
