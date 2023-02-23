Raymond James Lowers Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Price Target to C$22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TFPM has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of TFPM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 62,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,008. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

