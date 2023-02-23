Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $100.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

