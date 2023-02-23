Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues Earnings Results

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income updated its FY23 guidance to $4.01-4.13 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.3 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 561,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,617. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,699.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $242,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

