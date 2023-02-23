Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.01-4.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. Realty Income also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.93-$4.03 EPS.

O stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.30. The company had a trading volume of 475,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,385. The company has a market capitalization of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.86%.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,699.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

