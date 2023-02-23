Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Raised to $70.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on O. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.5 %

O opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

