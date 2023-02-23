Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $136,678,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $116,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $759.19. The stock had a trading volume of 190,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,495. The company’s fifty day moving average is $734.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $712.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $800.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437 in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

