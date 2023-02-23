Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 497,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $161,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,694.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 112,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,491 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 48,801 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,215 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.58.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $202.63 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $238.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

