Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $100.98 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 284.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,071,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $100,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after buying an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $79.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.86%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

