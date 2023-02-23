Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $132.85 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,380,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $132,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 350.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

FLO opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

