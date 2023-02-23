Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 327.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876,548 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 671,569 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Cheniere Energy worth $145,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after purchasing an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after purchasing an additional 830,898 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after purchasing an additional 606,893 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 23.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,943,619 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,589,000 after purchasing an additional 553,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

LNG opened at $147.86 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.89 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

