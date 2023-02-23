Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 342.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.90% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $153,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock valued at $60,475,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $482.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $414.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.09. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

